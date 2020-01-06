Sara Ali Khan enjoyed the last day of her Maldives vacation with the utmost fun.

The 24-year-old shared another set of pictures of her last holiday days from the tropical islands.

She recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a video of herself in a white bikini set, enjoying her water adventures.

Sara captioned it, “Jalpari Main Chali….”

View this post on Instagram Jalpari 🧜🏼‍♀️💙🌊😜 Main Chali…. 🐳🐠🏊‍♀️ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jan 5, 2020 at 10:47pm PST

She also shared a snip of herself, shot through a drone just floating in the azure waters.

She captioned it, “If paradise had a colour #blueheaven

The Kedarnath actress also shared pictures of her sea diving with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

One picture of hers that stood out was that of her in a pink and blue bikini set standing in front of a pillar while the dusky sky and blue ocean formed the backdrop.

Pool pictures with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim are also going viral.

Sara Ali Khan took off to the Maldives to celebrate the New Year with a vacation with family.

The Simmba actress has been constantly updating fans with her sun-kissed bikini pictures and the fun she has been having with her family there.

Through her Instagram stories, she shared that she will be returning to India and that the great Maldivian vacation was now over.