After Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen collaborating with Aanand L Rai for her next film. She will be seen with Tamil superstar Dhanush in the upcoming film.

Though no official announcement has been made yet, a Pinkvilla report in an exclusive interaction with the filmmaker-producer revealed that the film will be called Atrangi Re.

Akshay Kumar will appear in a guest appearance in the film.

Atrangi Re will be Aanand L Rai’s first directorial venture after Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero in 2018.

“Sara will play the main protagonist in the film. Earlier, Sara was spotted at Rai’s office. They were discussing two films and Sara who has been a fan of Rai’s films loved this project,” a source close to the daily revealed.

Sara has been winning praises from all across and is two-films old. Both her films, Kedarnath and Simmba, apart from doing well at the box office were also appreciated by audiences.

While Sara’s contemporaries like Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey also have a series of films lined up this year, audiences are excited to watch these actors’ will bring to the table.

In the meantime, Sara is promoting Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan before its release on Valentine’s Day.