Sara Ali Khan shared her disbelief on being chosen to work with the Zero director, Aanand L Rai on Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re.

The actress penned a heartfelt note for the makers and her co-stars on Instagram which said, “I can’t believe my luck My next film : ATRANGI RE

Blessed to be working [email protected] sir In an @arrahman musical And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself Presented by @itsbhushankumar’s @TSeries, @cypplofficial & #capeofgoodfilms And written by Himanshu Sharma Sir CANNOT WAIT TO START And cannot wait to come Again, on Valentine’s Day 14th February 2021”

She also shared a couple of adorable pictures with her costars. In one, Dhanush and Akshay are seen kissing Sara on the cheek while in another Akshay and Sara tease Dhanush.

This will be the first time that Akshay and Sara will work with the Tanu Weds Manu director.

Tamil superstar Dhanush has previously worked with Aanand L Rai on Raanjhanaa.

Akshay Kumar also shared his excitement on working with Rai. A Bombay Times report quoted Akshay as saying, “I am thrilled to be working with Aanand L Rai, as I have always admired the way he has showcased his stories. When he narrated the film to me, I said ‘yes’ within 10 minutes. It is a challenging character to play, but at the same time, it is such a special role that my heart just couldn’t say ‘no’ to it. I will remember it for the rest of my life.”

Calling his combination with Sara and Vhanush ‘Atrangi’, he added, “And I know that Aanand, in his special and simple way of storytelling, will only add magic to it. As I said, my heart just couldn’t let this one go.”

Meanwhile, Aanand L Rai told the daily that Dhanush and Sara’s pairing will be ‘interesting and exciting’.

Atrangi Re is likely to go on floors by March and is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Aanand’s Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay’s Cape Of Good Films.

The film will release next year on Valentine’s Day. Interestingly, Sara’s Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan is also releasing this Valentine’s Day.

She is currently promoting the Imtiaz Ali directorial with her co-star.