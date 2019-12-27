After having worked the entire year, Sara Ali Khan took the much-needed vacation to a tropical location.

Pictures of her soaking in the vitamin-sea are going viral.

The actor was seen with her friend Kamya Arora enjoying the pleasant weather and some South-Indian food.

Sara shared pictures of herself in her favourite ensemble, a baby pink chikankari suit with a caption that read, “Take me back to the backwaters already.”

In another slow-motion video, she is seen coming out of the pool and splashing her hair at the back. She captioned the video, “Start your day with a splash.”

The Kedarnath actress also shared pictures of a sunset and some Christmasy pictures with her friend.

Although, all pictures received much love, it was her bikini pictures that received the most appreciation. Fans wrote comments like,”First comment i love you,” “Hamari subah suhaani hogayi.”

Sara’s Instagram stories also gave a glimpse into her vacation.

Pictures of her vacation will remind many fans of Sara’s recent vacation in Sri Lanka in October.

The 24-year-old spent some quality Christmas time with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and father Sara Ali Khan.

She shared a picture with Ibrahim and wrote, “Red nose reindeer, white snowflake, virgin eggnog, Christmas cake, get the party started. It’s Christmas Eve for heaven’s sake.”

After the family Christmas, Sara’s trip with a friend is doing the rounds on social media.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. and Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2.