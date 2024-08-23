Sanya Malhotra honours her most ‘pasandida aurat’ through this creation

Actress Sanya Malhotra has honoured her mother by wearing one of her mother Renu Malhotra’s creation at the 15th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) for the premiere of her film “Mrs.”

Sanya took to Instagram, where she shared some pictures of herself in a purple brocade outfit she used colour blocking for contrast as she paired it with a red brocade overcoat.

For the caption, she wrote: “This one’s for you, Mumma.From a young age, my mother was my personal stylist, designing and stitching clothes for my sister and me. She devoted herself not only to raising us but also to keeping us fashionably updated.”

She said that her mother always told her how she dreamt of studying fashion, but it wasn’t financially feasible at the time.

“Instead, she poured all her creativity into dressing us beautifully—so much so that I still seek her advice before any big event. I wanted to honor her by wearing one of her creations at the Melbourne Film Festival for the screening of a film close to my heart, Mrs.”

She ended the caption by thanking her mother and said: “Aap ho to hum hain, aapse hi hum hai, aapke hi hum hai.”

Directed by Aarti Kadav, “Mrs.” also stars Kanwaljit Singh, and Nishant Dahiya. The film delves into the complex portrayal of a woman who is a trained dancer and dance teacher; but after marriage has to navigate the challenges of being a wife, as she tries to discover her own path, find her voice and identity to express herself freely; even as expectations are imposed by society with regard to her marital life.

She will next be seen in “Baby John”, an action thriller directed by Kalees. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is a remake of Atlee’s Tamil film “Theri”.