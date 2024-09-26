‘Santosh’ chosen as UK’s official entry for 2025 Oscars

The United Kingdom has selected ‘Santosh’, a gripping police procedural film directed by Sandhya Suri, as its official entry for the 2025 Academy Awards or Oscars in the Best International Feature category.

‘Santosh’ tells the poignant story of a young Hindu widow, portrayed by Shahana Goswami, who inherits her late husband’s role as a police constable through a government scheme. As she navigates her new responsibilities, she uncovers a web of institutional corruption that challenges her moral compass.

Partnering with the seasoned Inspector Sharma, played by Sunita Rajwar, the two women delve into the investigation of a teenage girl’s murder from the marginalized Dalit community.

The film premiered earlier this year at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where it garnered significant attention, particularly in the Un Certain Regard section. Following its success at Cannes, Metrograph Pictures swiftly acquired its North American distribution rights.

This marks a notable milestone for Sandhya Suri, who makes her debut in narrative filmmaking with ‘Santosh’, following her acclaimed documentary ‘I For India’ in 2005 and her award-winning short film ‘The Field’. The latter earned recognition at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018 and received a BAFTA nomination in 2019. Suri’s ability to weave compelling narratives that resonate with audiences is evident in this latest endeavor.

The UK has a history of strong performances in the Best International Feature category, having received three nominations prior to this year. Notably, it won its first Oscar in this category earlier in 2024 with Jonathan Glazer’s Holocaust drama ‘The Zone of Interest’, raising expectations for ‘Santosh’ as it heads into the awards season.

Excitement surrounds the film not only from critics but also from its cast. Shahana Goswami expressed her delight at the film’s recognition, stating, “I am at surprise. It was a very special project, and we (the team) worked incredibly hard on it. To have Santosh premiere at Cannes and now to be chosen as the UK’s submission for the Oscars feels like a reward for all our effort. I’m especially proud of Sandhya (Suri), who conceptualised and directed the film.”