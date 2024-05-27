Sanjukta Dutta makes waves with her design at Cannes red carpet

Acclaimed designer Sanjukta Dutta made a stunning red carpet debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, showcasing her distinctive Mekhela Chador creations. Accompanied by supermodels Mirka Oktavia Hendro and Valeriya Hjertenaes, Dutta presented her unique blend of traditional Assamese silk and modern fashion to the world.

This marks the first time Dutta has personally attended Cannes, a significant achievement in her illustrious career. Her designs have previously graced the Cannes red carpet, worn by other models, but this year, she stepped into the spotlight herself.

Dutta’s work has been featured at top fashion events globally, including Milan, Paris, and New York Fashion Weeks. She is a regular at Lakme Fashion Week, where Bollywood celebrities often showcase her designs. Dutta has styled numerous Bollywood stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, and more.

Reflecting on her Cannes collection, Dutta shared, “My vision for this collection was to weave the rich tapestry of Indian heritage with the contemporary elegance of global fashion.” Her creations highlight traditional handwoven fabrics, intricate embroidery, and bold, modern silhouettes. Each piece narrates a story, celebrating India’s vibrant culture and craftsmanship while embracing the avant-garde spirit of international fashion.

Dutta also spoke about the pressures and responsibilities of showcasing her work on such a prestigious platform. “Presenting at Cannes comes with an inherent pressure to exceed the high standards set by both the fashion industry and the audience. This drives me to push my creative boundaries and ensure that every design is visually stunning and carries deeper significance,” she explained.

For Dutta, representing Indian craftsmanship and culture authentically and innovatively is paramount. “Each piece must embody the intricate beauty of traditional techniques while appealing to a diverse, international audience,” she emphasized. Dressing international models for the red carpet further amplifies these expectations. “Their presence in my designs is not just about fashion; it’s about making a statement and creating a memorable impact,” she added.

Every detail in Dutta’s designs, from the choice of fabric to the final embellishments, is meticulously crafted to meet the grandeur and elegance demanded by Cannes. This debut is not just a personal milestone for Dutta but also a proud moment for Indian fashion on a global stage.