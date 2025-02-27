Sandeep Reddy Vanga says that while Bollywood slammed ‘Animal,’ they praised Ranbir Kapoor

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial flick, ‘Animal’ led by Ranbir Kapoor emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. However, several critics and industry stakeholders criticised the film for glorifying violence and toxic masculinity. The title also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. In a recent conversation, Vanga said that while Bollywood bashed the film, they lauded Ranbir Kapoor’s performance.

Speaking on Komal Nahta’s YouTube channel, Game Changers, Sandeep Reddy Vanga called out the Hindi film industry’s disparity. When the interviewer probed him about the criticism against ‘Animal,’ Vanga questioned the duality. He said, “One thing I’ll tell you. Film-related people who criticised Animal very badly, all of them said, ‘But Ranbir toh todd diya (Ranbir smashed it).’ See, I am not jealous of Ranbir. But I don’t understand the disparity. What I understood was that they wanted to work with Ranbir. Kyunki agar Ranbir ko bolenge toh… (Because if they say something to Ranbir then…)”

He added, “Obviously, it’s a different thing to comment on a star. Mere par comment marna asaan hai because I am new to this place. (It’s easy to comment on me). A filmmaker makes a film every 2-3 years, but an actor appears in films five times a year. So jinke saath kaam zyada hai unke baare mein kuch bolenge nahi. (They won’t say anything about the ones they work with more often).”

When asked if Vanga felt like an outsider in Bollywood, he rebuffed the distinction. “No, I don’t believe in insider and outsider. I never felt like an outsider. As I said, there is a clear gang and disparity. But I think this happens when a new person comes to your school. You’ve been studying there since kindergarten, and someone joins in the 10th standard, so seniority lagta hai naa. (you feel a sense of seniority).”

During the conversation, Vanga also revealed that an actor who worked on ‘Kabir Singh’ was denied work due to his association with the film. Talking about this, the filmmaker called out the industry’s dual standards. He challenged filmmakers to say the same to Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, or Triptii Dimri.

Moving ahead, the film is getting a sequel titled ‘Animal Park.’ Moreover, Vanga is planning a trilogy. During the Red Sea Film Festival, Ranbir Kapoor got candid about the following titles. Ranbir said, “He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director) just kind of flirted with what he wants to do with the movie. It wants to make it over three parts. The second part is called Animal Park. We have been sharing ideas from the first film itself, and how we want to take this story forward. It is very exciting because now I get to play two characters – the antagonist and the protagonist. It is an extremely exciting project with an extremely original director. I am very excited to be a part of it.”

