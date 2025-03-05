Sandeep Reddy Vanga draws flack for comparing filmmaking to IAS following Vikas Divyakriti’s comment

Sandeep Reddy Vanga often claps back at people who criticise his controversial film, ‘Animal.’ In a recent podcast, the filmmaker said that several people even posted hours-long videos lashing out at his film. He also talked about an IAS officer whose criticism of ‘Animal’ made him feel as if he had committed a crime. For the unversed, Vanga was speaking about Vikas Divyakriti.

Speaking on the Game Changers podcast, Sandeep Reddy Vanga talked about Divyakriti’s comment. He also said that ‘filmmaking is tougher than IAS.’ “There is this IAS officer. In a very serious interview, he said, ‘Movies like Animal shouldn’t be made’. The way he sounded, the way he was saying, it was literally, mujhe laga ki kuch criminal kaam kiya maine. (I felt as if I had committed a crime). ‘On one hand, films like 12th Fail are made. On the other films like Animal jo samaajh ko peeche leke jarraha hai. (Which is pulling the society backwards).”

Comparing filmmaking to IAS, Vanga said, “I’m very honest in saying this ki koi unnecessary attack karega na toh 100% gusssa ayegaa. (If anyone attacks unnecessarily, there will be anger). I feel that, he is an IAS officer, he studied to become one. What I think is, go to Delhi, get enrolled in an institute, give 2-3 years of your life, you can crack IAS. There will be a limited amount of books, right? You will study 1500 books…you can crack IAS. I’ll give you in writing. There is no course, there is no teacher that can make you a filmmaker and a writer.”

Following his comment, several Reddit threads emerged where several users slammed the filmmaker. A user wrote, “He literally needs to shut up at this point. Everytime he opens his mouth he validates every single negative opinion people have had of the movie and it’s messaging.” Meanwhile, another penned, “When will he stop whining like a child man, just end this!”. Moreover, a user noted, “Any Tom Dick Harry can become a ‘Filmmaker’ but not an IAS officer. Duh even top 100 rank amongst more than a million people isn’t enough to become an IAS.” Additionally, one user wrote, “He’s becoming the Indian version of Kanye West (opinion and world-view belief wise).”

Meanwhile, for the unversed, IAS officer Vikas Divyakirti criticised ‘Animal’ saying people should not make such films. He said, “A film like Animal takes our society back by 10 years. You earned money. You showed that your hero behaves like an animal. There should be some social value, or are people working only for financial value?”

Moreover, Vanga envisions ‘Animal’ as a three-part film with ‘Animal Park’ being the sequel.