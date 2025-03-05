Ameesha Patel reveals Sanjay Dutt’s possessive nature: “not allowed to wear shorts in his house”

Ameesha Patel and Sanjay Dutt have always been good friends. Recently, the actress completed 25 years in the industry following her debut with ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.’ In a recent interview, Ameesha talked about her equation with Sanjay Dutt. She revealed that the ‘Munna Bhai’ star is very possessive. Ameesha is not allowed to wear Western clothes in his house, only a salwar kameez.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha Patel talked about her old photo. The actress said, “So this is with Sanju, at his home on my birthday. He is very protective and possessive. When I go to his house, I’m not allowed to wear shorts or Western clothes; I have to be in a salwar-kameez.”

She added, “Sanju is one person who says, ‘You’re too innocent to be in this film industry. I will find a groom for you, get you married, and perform your kanyadaan.’ He’s very protective and adores me, always ensuring my well-being. He always asks if I’m okay. This was one of my birthdays, at Sanju’s house, cutting the cake at a private party.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)



Ameesha shared the said throwback picture on social media a few years ago. In the caption, she wrote, “THROWBACK WEEKEND… my private birthday celebration at @duttsanjay’s home with only my closest friends and family. My darling @duttsanjay made it so special for me… the most golden-hearted man in the industry.”

Ameesha Patel and Sanjay Dutt have worked together in films like ‘Tathastu’ and ‘Chatur Singh Two Star.’ Meanwhile, the actress’s last was ‘Gadar 2’ opposite Sunny Deol. The film emerged as a blockbuster. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt has back-to-back releases lined up. He has ‘Bhootnii,’ ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ and ‘KD- The Devil’ in the pipeline.