Sandeep Reddy Vanga advises ‘Kabir Singh’ star Shahid Kapoor to steer clear of remakes

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Shahid Kapoor teamed up in 2019 to deliver the blockbuster ‘Kabir Singh.’ The film boasts one of the top spots in both the actor’s and the director’s filmography. Despite mixed reviews, the film amassed Shahid and his co-star, Kiara Advani widespread fame with several fans. Now, in a recent interview, Vanga shared some advice he has for the star. The filmmaker believes that Shahid should stay away from remakes. This is ironic since ‘Kabir Singh’ itself was a remake of Vanga’s ‘Arjun Reddy’ with Vijay Deverakonda.

During a recent conversation with Komal Nahta in the Game Changers podcast, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the advice for Shahid Kapoor. He said, “Shahid Kapoor jaise actor ko remake nahi karna chahiye. (An actor like Shahid Kapoor should not do remakes). He’s such an original actor. That’s what I used to tell him so many times.” When the interviewer asked the reason behind not casting Shahid for ‘Animal,’ Vagna revealed that he felt Ranbir Kapoor was the perfect choice for the emotional narrative. “Nahi socha tha. (I didn’t think of Shahid). Because when I thought about this emotional story, Ranbir (Kapoor) only struck. It’s just organic. Because I felt he’ll be right.”

Meanwhile, Shahid is no stranger to remakes. Following the success of ‘Kabir Singh,’ the actor took up several remakes. Shahid went ahead to star in ‘Jersey,’ the Hindi adaptation of Nani’s critically acclaimed eponymous Telugu film. Moreover, recently, he appeared in ‘Deva,’ a remake of Rosshan Andrrews’ 2013 Malayalam thriller ‘Mumbai Police.’ Both the titles failed to make their mark at the box office.

Moreover, even before ‘Kabir Singh,’ the actor led several remakes. These included ‘Chup Chup Ke,’ ‘36 China Town,’ ‘Paathshaala,’ and ‘Deewane Huye Paagal.’ Moving ahead, the actor is reuniting with Vishal Bhardwaj following their highly successful collaboration on ‘Kaminey’ and ‘Haider.’ Shahid is going to lead Bharadwaj’s ‘Arjun Ustaara’ opposite Triptii Dimri.