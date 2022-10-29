Sanam & Rubina bounce back after the latter’s injury!

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s comeback after 5 years has been worth the wait with some of the best performances dished out every week. Bringing interesting themes every passing week, this week marked the war between two teams, Madhuri ki Rockstars & Karan Ke Johar.

Previously Rubina took to her social media to share a video of sustaining a serious neck injury during her dance rehearsals with choreographer – actor Sanam Johar.

But as per sources, the power duo stole everyone’s heart with their performance this week. This week’s theme is international dance styles. Rubina & Sanam were a part of Madhuri ke Rockstars.

Sanam shares, ‘ Rubina had been injured but she’s a thorough sport & bounced back in no time & you’ll see for yourself in our performance. This was the best so far & also the fastest we’ve practiced & performed. We were one of the last ones to perform so we did our act somewhere close to midnight but you can’t tell. I’m nervous as we are now entering the final leg of the competition.’

With only the last 4 weeks remaining, the competition is only going to get tougher. Sanam has already been a runner-up earlier in a couple of dance reality shows. Only time will tell if he will be able to beat his own feat.