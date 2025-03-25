Samay Raina apologises for India’s Got Latent: ‘My mental state is not well’

Comedian Samay Raina has finally addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding his reality show India’s Got Latent, expressing regret over the events that unfolded. In an official statement, he acknowledged his mistakes and vowed to be more cautious in the future.

“I will be careful next time to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again. This whole situation has taken a toll on my mental health. My Canada tour didn’t go well either. I am sorry for what I said—I know it was wrong,” Samay Raina said in his statement to the authorities.

Advertisement

His apology comes in the wake of a heated backlash that began after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial remarks on Raina’s YouTube show. Allahbadia’s comment—”Would you rather watch your parents having sex or join them once and end it forever?”—went viral, sparking outrage across social media.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

The reaction was swift, with multiple police complaints filed in Mumbai and Guwahati against both Allahbadia and others linked to the show.

As investigations continue, Mumbai Police and the cyber cell are examining the case separately. The controversy initially gained traction last month but has remained a major topic of discussion, especially after the recent social unrest linked to the film ‘Chhaava’.

Adding to his troubles, Raina has also postponed his India tour, citing the ongoing fallout from the controversy. Taking to Instagram Stories, he assured fans that they will soon process the ticket refunds.

“Hello guys, I’m rescheduling my India tour. You will all get refunds shortly. See you soon,” he wrote.