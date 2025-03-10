From ‘Bison’ to ‘Retro’ – Tamil cinema has hottest releases for 2025!

Get ready, Tamil cinema lovers, as 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year with some highly anticipated films featuring top-tier actors, gripping storylines, and stunning visuals.

From intense sports dramas to action-packed thrillers, here are five films that should be on your radar.

Advertisement

1. Test

Cricket meets drama in ‘Test’, a sports-centric film directed by newcomer S. Shashikanth. Featuring an impressive cast including R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine, this film tells the story of a national-level cricketer, a scientist, and a teacher. With its unique mix of sports and personal struggles, ‘Test’ promises an emotional rollercoaster when it hits theaters on April 4, 2025.

Advertisement

2. Bison

Dhruv Vikram steps into the challenging world of Kabaddi in ‘Bison’, directed by the critically acclaimed Mari Selvaraj. The film, which also stars Anupama Parameswaran, explores themes of determination and resilience in the fast-paced sport. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, the first-look posters have already created a buzz. This one is set to be a game-changer!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariselvaraj (@mariselvaraj84)

3. Rakkayie

Nayanthara is all set to take center stage in ‘Rakkayie’, a gripping period drama helmed by Senthil Nallasamy. The film follows a fearless mother who goes to war to protect her daughter from a monstrous threat. With high-stakes action and emotional depth, this film is set for a grand release on April 14, 2025.

4. Retro

Director Karthik Subbaraj is bringing an electrifying blend of action and emotion in ‘Retro’, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde. The ensemble cast includes Joju George, Jayaram, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, and Sujith Shankar. If you’re a fan of stylized storytelling and high-energy performances, mark your calendar for May 1, 2025.

5. Good Bad Ugly

Ajith Kumar is back with ‘Good Bad Ugly’, a gripping action-thriller directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The star-studded lineup includes Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, and Yogi Babu. With a storyline packed with twists and turns, this film is all set to deliver an adrenaline rush when it releases on April 10, 2025.

With these films boasting stellar performances, engaging narratives, and breathtaking visuals, Tamil cinema fans are in for a treat in 2025. Which one are you most excited about?