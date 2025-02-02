Salman Khan talks about family and forgiveness in nephew Arhaan Khan’s podcast

In 2024, Salman Khan’s nephew Arhaan Khan started his own podcast. However, after a few episodes and even teasing an interview with Salman himself, the podcast went silent for a while. Now, as Arhaan revives his podcast, he drops a teaser promising Bollywood’s Bhaijaan as his next guest. In the episode, the actor will talk about the importance of family and his thoughts on forgiveness.

The teaser offers a compilation of old clips from Salman’s past interviews with new footage of their family time. The clip opens with a throwback moment where an interviewer tells Salman, “What you do on the screen is everybody’s business.” To this, Salman Khan nods in agreement. He said, “Exactly. It’s the image, you know? You are selling the image basically. I mean like me as an individual, I am just like all you people. Like just a normal human being.”

Soon, the clip cuts to Salman’s conversation with Arhaan. The ‘Kick’ star emphasises the importance of family and friends. He told his nephew that one should be there for their loved ones. “You just need to be there for friends, and family. The effort that you have to keep on putting in,” he advises. He also shares a personal insight, revealing, “If I give you advice, the advice I give to myself, the way I speak to myself… you will hate me. Because I speak to myself rather harshly.”

As the conversation progressed, Salman Khan also talked about forgiveness. “You can forgive a person once, twice, third time… chalo khalaas.” He also hilariously pulled his nephew’s leg. Jokingly, he pointed at Arhaan and his friends and said, “Dumb and dumbers and we are the dumbest for doing this.”As the teaser draws to a close, the actor says, “When your body says no, your mind should say yes. When the body and mind both say no, you should say, come on guys, one last round.”

On the work front, Salman is busy with Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar,’ a riveting actioner. The film will hit theatres on Eid 2025.