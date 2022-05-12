Salman Khan Removes Shoes To Pay Tribute To Bal Thackeray’s Portrait; Viral video

Superstar Salman Khan is well known for his generous nature and noble deeds. The superstar has a huge fan following who are always in amazement of his humble attitude too.

The Dabangg Khan recently attended the trailer launch of the Marathi film Dharamveer. A video from the event is creating a buzz on social media and has left fans praising the actor for his humbleness.

A video of Salman Khan paying his respects to a picture of Bal Thackeray has gone viral. The incident took place over the weekend. The grand event took place in Mumbai with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Salman, and Riteish Deshmukh attending it.

Fan clubs of the actor took to Instagram and shared a small yet heartwarming moment in which Salman was seen removing his shoes to pay his respects to the late Bal Thackeray. In the video, a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a picture of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray covered with garlands, his wife Meenatai Thackeray, and late Anand Dighe, on whom the film is based, were placed on a table.

Salman, sporting a black outfit, was seen removing his shoes at one corner of the table and making his way to pay his respects to all the photos and the statue. The moment won fans over.