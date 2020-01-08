Salman Khan shares a special bond with Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep. The megastar recently created headlines by gifting a BMW M5 to Kiccha Sudeep, who portrayed the role of the leading antagonist in Dabangg 3.

Kiccha Sudeep thanked Salman for the gesture and shared pictures with the car on his official Instagram handle.

“Good always happens when u do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5…. .. a sweetest gesture. Thank u for the luv u have showered on me n my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with u n to have had u vist us.” His post read.

Speaking about his working relationship with Salman Khan, he told HT, “We (Salman and him) share similar thoughts. In such people’s presence, it’s better to be quiet and learn. He is a good guy and a very sweet person. If he likes you, he really likes you. Otherwise, you don’t exist.”

Dabangg 3 is the third installment of the superhit Robinhood cop franchise that began in 2010.

Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj have played the lead villains in the earlier two Dabangg films.

Dabangg 3 also had Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Mahie Gill reprise their roles from the previous Dabangg films.