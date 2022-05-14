Salman Khan comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad; actress reacts, ‘I will never say again that I am alone’

Salman Khan comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad; the actress reacts, ‘I will never say again that I am alone’

Kangana Ranaut has always made news headlines for making controversial statements in the film industry but this time she had said something unpredictable. The actress is all geared up for the release of the spy thriller Dhaakad, which has received a lot of support from fans and the film fraternity on Thursday (May 12). Among many celebrating the film’s new trailer was actor Appreciated Salman Khan.

Soon after the makers dropped the new trailer of the film, Salman Khan shared the video on his Instagram handle and shared best wishes for the team. Salman Khan captioned the video, “Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best! @kanganaranaut @rampal72 @smaklai.”

Kangana reshared Salman’s post on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold…I will never say again that I am alone in this industry…thank you from the entire Dhaakad team.”

Kangana Ranaut has always had a complaint from Bollywood that the members don’t support her. She even called out to her colleagues during Manikarnika that she didn’t get praised enough for her hard work. The Dhaakad actress turned heads when she recently attended the annual Eid Bash of Salman Khan and even bonded with Kiara Advani.