Salman Khan, Bhagyashree unveil Rajveer-Paloma’s ‘Dono’ title track

Superstar Salman Khan and actor Bhagyashree on Wednesday unveiled the title track of actor Rajveer Deol and Paloma’s upcoming romantic film ‘Dono’.

Taking to Instagram, Salman dropped the song which he captioned, “Hum Dono se aap sab ke liye.. Yeh Dono. Our best wishes to the talented @avnish.barjatya and the rising stars @the_rajveer_deol @palomadhillon #Dono Title Track Out Now !!”