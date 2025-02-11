Salman Khan and Atlee’s epic collab to be mounted on 500 crores: Report

Following the unprecedented success of Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ starring Bollywood’s Badshah, SRK, he announces his next epic collaboration. The filmmaker has confirmed a trailblazing collaboration with Salman Khan. His next passion project also aims to rope in another leading star of the country, either Rajnikanth or Kamal Hasaan. Netizens expect the film to be nothing less than a high-intensity cinematic spectacle. The film is tentatively titled ‘A6.’ Now, reports are ripe that the epic collaboration will require 500 crores. Moreover, word is also afloat that the film might be shelved.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Atlee is looking at creating a new world for Salman in A6.’ The filmmaker’s grand vision will require the investment of the big bucks. The report quoted a source close to the production, spilling the details. “A6 is a period drama with reincarnation elements, and Atlee is planning to make a never-seen-before world with the film.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)



The source added that while Salman Khan is currently busy with ‘Sikandar,’ he is excited about his collaboration with Atlee. “Salman is also excited to explore something fresh with Atlee and is all charged up to lose the weight too, as A6 requires him to have a certain kind of physique.”

Meanwhile, word is also swirling that the filmmaker is shelving the project. No further details are out on the issue.

Atlee announced the ambitious collaboration during the promotions of ‘Baby John’ led by Varun Dhawan. During that time, Atlee, Murad Khetani and Varun Dhawan appeared in Pinkvilla’s masterclass. When probed about ‘A6,’ Atlee teased a grand project that will surely leave the netizens in awe. “A6 is something that consumes a lot of time and energy. We have almost finished the script, and we are in the prep stage. Soon, a bang-on announcement will happen with God’s blessing.”

Also Read: ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ celebrates long-awaited recognition!

When probed about Salman Khan’s involvement, Atlee gave a subtle confirmation. “Definitely, I am going to surprise everyone with the casting. What you are thinking, yes (that’s true). But you are going to really get surprised. And I’m not being pompous, but it’s going to be the proudest film of our country. We want a lot of blessings, just pray for us. The casting is on the edge, and it’s going to happen in a few weeks. We will have the best, best, best announcement coming soon to you all.”