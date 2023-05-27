Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal, who are now in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA 2023, are in good spirits.

On Thursday, a video went viral showing Salman’s security shoving Vicky away as he bumps into Bhaijaan during the event.

Vicky’s supporters on the internet were shocked by how the actor was treated by Salman’s security and fans after seeing the footage.

On Friday night, however, Salman stunned everyone on the IIFA Rocks green carpet by giving Vicky a big hug.

Check out how the duo greeted each other on the red carpet.

#WATCH | Actor Salman Khan and actor Vicky Kaushal attend IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates pic.twitter.com/pR0AKTZsr9 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023

Vicky is hosting this year’s IIFA alongside Abhishek Bachchan, and Salman is one of the major performers.

Talking about the work front, Vicky is preparing to debut his flick Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He co-stars with Sara Ali Khan in the film, which will be released in theatres on June 2.

Salman will release ‘Tiger 3’ this Diwali, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.