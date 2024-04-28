Salma Hayek thanks Madonna for memorable celebration tour appearance

Salma Hayek recently took to social media to express her heartfelt gratitude to Madonna for an unforgettable experience during the pop icon’s Celebration Tour. The Mexican-American actor joined Madonna on stage during a tour stop in Mexico City, where she was invited as a guest judge for the performance of the hit song ‘Vogue’.

Dressed as the legendary Frida Kahlo, a role she previously portrayed on screen, Salma Hayek shared the stage with Madonna, even sharing the microphone for a brief moment. In an Instagram post the following day, Hayek showcased her Frida-inspired attire, striking a pose reminiscent of Madonna’s iconic ‘Vogue’ style. In her caption, she thanked Madonna for the opportunity to be part of such an iconic tour, expressing her appreciation for the unforgettable night.

Madonna’s Celebration World Tour has seen a lineup of special guests joining her on stage during the performance of ‘Vogue’. This year alone, Cardi B made an appearance in Los Angeles, while Pamela Anderson attended one of the Canadian shows. Other notable guests have included actress Julia Garner, Kelly Ripa, and Madonna’s boyfriend, Josh Popper. Additionally, five out of Madonna’s six children have joined her on stage, turning ‘Vogue’ into a family affair during a memorable show in New York City in October 2023.

Madonna’s inclusivity and penchant for collaboration have been evident throughout her tour, with each guest bringing their own unique flair to the stage. Salma Hayek’s participation, dressed as the iconic Frida Kahlo, added a special touch to the Mexico City show, showcasing the diverse talents celebrated by Madonna’s tour. As the tour continues, fans can anticipate more surprises and memorable moments as Madonna continues to redefine the concert experience.