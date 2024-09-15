Sachin Pilgaonkar celebrates growing influence of Marathi cinema

Veteran filmmaker and actor Sachin Pilgaonkar has expressed his delight over the rising prominence of Marathi cinema, which he believes is carving out a significant niche alongside Bollywood.

Sachin Pilgaonkar, a prominent figure in the Marathi film industry, attributes this success to the authentic representation of Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage in these films.

In a recent interview, Pilgaonkar highlighted how Marathi films excel when they encapsulate the essence of Maharashtra’s culture. “I am thrilled to see Marathi cinema challenging Hindi cinema. The unique cultural values embedded in Marathi films resonate deeply with audiences in ways that Hindi and English films sometimes don’t,” he said.

Advertisement

Since beginning his directorial journey in 1982, Pilgaonkar has committed himself to incorporating Maharashtra’s cultural nuances into his work. He noted, “For decades, my films have reflected the cultural values of Maharashtra, which helps audiences connect on a personal level and recognize the authenticity of Marathi cinema.”

Looking back over the past twenty years, Pilgaonkar has observed growth and innovation in Marathi cinema. He acknowledged that while experimental films were always part of the industry, contemporary experiments are more accessible and appealing to today’s audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navra Maza Navsacha 2 (@navra_maza_navsacha_2)

“The evolution of Marathi cinema is remarkable. A prime example is the 2015 film ‘Katyar Kaljat Ghusali,’ in which I acted. It was an experimental project with a strong musical element that proved to be a massive success,” he shared.

As Pilgaonkar prepares for the release of his 23rd directorial venture, “Navra Maza Navsacha 2,” he reflects on what makes this film particularly special. Scheduled to hit theaters on September 20, the sequel promises to deliver double the entertainment and joy compared to its predecessor.

What sets “Navra Maza Navsacha 2” apart, according to Pilgaonkar, is its unique approach. “The film is not only a continuation of a beloved franchise but also places Ganpati Bappa, the deity, as the central figure. The main star of the film is Ganpati Bappa himself, while the rest of us form the supportive cast,” he explained.