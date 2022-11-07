Sachet-Parampara returns to screen with T-Series upbeat love track

The musical wonders Sachet Tandon & Parampara Tandon in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar are back with their new single “Takdaa Rawaan” a fun albeit love track set to release on 10th November.

The song features the duo themselves in the music video. They have also composed the song, while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar, and the music video is directed by Adil Shaikh. With this power-packed blend of talents coming together, we sure can’t wait to see what they have for us this time!

Sachet & Parampara Tandon march forward in the music industry with their versatility time and again, and this time they are about to show us a new version of their music with this track. The duo has made their mark in the industry as singers and composers who’ve won several awards for their film songs and have also delivered several hit tracks in the past. Their fans have surely been waiting for a song like ‘Takdaa Rawaan.’

