Sabrina Carpenter drops teaser for new single ‘Manchild’!

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter is back at it, and she’s not coming quietly. After sending fans into a frenzy with cryptic billboards and a teaser clip, the 25-year-old singer has officially announced her latest single, ‘Manchild’, set to drop at 8 p.m. ET on June 5.

In classic Sabrina style, the reveal came via social media, where she posted a moody roadside photo that doubles as the single’s cover art.

Advertisement

With her golden curls loose, a white shirt tied at the waist, and thumb pointed out in a faux hitchhiking pose, Carpenter captioned it cheekily: “this one’s about you!!”

Advertisement

She also revealed that a 7-inch vinyl of the single is now available for pre-order — a treat for collectors and fans alike.

Sabrina Carpenter announces ‘Manchild’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

The buzz around ‘Manchild’ began a day earlier, when eagle-eyed fans spotted cryptic messages like “Amen” and “Hey men!” on billboards along Interstate 69.

One read: “I swear they choose me, I’m not choosing them.” That same rebellious tone carried over into the teaser video posted by Carpenter, where she’s seen on a deserted road, trying — and failing — to hitchhike. The clip ends with her dryly muttering, “Oh boy.”

With ‘Espresso’ still echoing through playlists and topping charts well into 2024 — it hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and racked up a jaw-dropping 1.6 billion streams — all eyes are on Carpenter to deliver another summer smash.

And with the season’s musical crown still up for grabs, ‘Manchild’ might just be the contender everyone’s been waiting for.

Fans are speculating that the song could make its live debut this Friday during her headlining set at Primavera Sound in Barcelona. Last year, she released ‘Espresso’ just before performing at Coachella, and the track quickly turned into the soundtrack of the season.

Whether ‘Manchild’ is a standalone release or part of a new album project remains unclear. For now, it’s her first original track since she dropped the deluxe edition of ‘Short n’ Sweet’ on Valentine’s Day.

That edition included new songs like ‘Busy Woman’ and a duet performance of ‘Please Please Please’ with Dolly Parton, shortly after Carpenter snagged her first two Grammy wins.