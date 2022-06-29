Saba Azad wrapped up for first schedule of ‘Minimum’ in Serbia

With her brilliant performance as Parvana Irani in Rocket Boys, Saba Azad truly owns her place in the hearts of the audience. Moreover, these days the actress has been in talks for her recently announced film, ‘Minimum’ on which she keeps on updating her fans constantly.

And today the actress took to her social media while sharing a fresh update on wrapping up the first schedule of her upcoming ‘Minimum’ in Serbia. While sharing a morning selfie the actress penned down the caption –

“Packup and Picture wrap!! This grinch is ready to go home!! #minimumthefilm”

As the actress constantly running for her shoots these days, she is simultaneously busy with her band Madboy/Mink.

On the film front, Apart from ‘Minimum’, Saba will be soon starting prep for Rocket Boys season 2.