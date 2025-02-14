Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ teaser ignites fan frenzy across Andhra Pradesh

Vijay Deverakonda’s latest film, ‘Kingdom’ (Saamraajya), has already sent shockwaves across the nation with just its teaser. The action-packed first look, filled with intensity and power, has taken fans by storm.

Within 24 hours, the teaser racked up over 10 million views.

But it’s not just online hype—on the ground, the energy is even more electrifying. From Vijayawada to Chittoor, fans poured into the streets to celebrate in true Telugu cinema style. Firecrackers lit up the skies, massive banners adorned street corners, and die-hard followers danced in front of giant cutouts of their favorite star.

Some even organized cake-cutting ceremonies, turning the teaser launch into a full-fledged festival.

Social media is flooded with videos capturing the madness, with fans proudly sharing glimpses of their grand celebrations.

Whether in packed theaters or on bustling streets, the excitement is impossible to miss.

We Are The People From That #KINGDOM Let Me Remember You, It’s Just For A Teaser 🙂 https://t.co/yOegGtf50Q pic.twitter.com/KhezeObnNl — KINGDOM (@TheVinayy) February 12, 2025

With such an overwhelming response to the teaser, anticipation for the full movie is through the roof. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, ‘Kingdom’ is a high-stakes spy thriller produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Vijay Deverakonda leads the ‘Kingdom’ cast alongside Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film’s initial announcement came out in January 2023 as “VD12” before officially revealing its title in February 2025. Filming spanned multiple locations, including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Kerala, and Sri Lanka, adding to the film’s grand scale.

With ‘Kingdom’ ready to hit theaters on May 30, 2025, the teaser has already made one thing clear—this film is going to be an absolute spectacle.