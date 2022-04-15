Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / ‘RRR’ song ‘Komma Uyyala’ out on Saturday

‘RRR’ song ‘Komma Uyyala’ out on Saturday

The music composer, MM Keeravani, had previously promised to release the OST (Original Song Track), claiming that he had received numerous requests for it.

IANS | New Delhi | April 15, 2022 3:24 pm

Komma Uyyala, RRR

Komma Uyyala- RRR

The song ‘Komma Uyyala’ from S.S. Rajamouli’s super hit ‘RRR’ will be released on Saturday.

The makers, on Friday, took to their social media handles to announce the release of the song from ‘RRR’.

“Gear up to tune to the heartfelt song of the year! #KommaUyyala #AmberSeToda #KombaaUnKaada #KombeUyyale #KombaNinnKaada Full Video Song will be out at 4 PM tomorrow. An @mmkeeravaani Musical!”, the makers wrote on their microblogging site, so as to announce the release.

The music composer, MM Keeravani, had previously promised to release the OST (Original Song Track), claiming that he had received numerous requests for it.

The soothing track’s video song will be released on Saturday, at 4 p.m. in all the languages in which the magnum opus was released. Netizens are anticipating the track with bated breath.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

SS Rajamouli's film RRR finally enters ₹1000 crore club worldwide
Ram Charan gifts gold coins to 35 technicians from 'RRR' unit
Close on the heels of 'Pushpa', 'RRR' reaffirms Tollywood's pan-India appeal