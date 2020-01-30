As expectations for SS Rajamouli’s RRR run high, makers shared pictures of its three leading men on social media. Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen sharing screen space in the mega project.

RRR is a period drama that will retell the story of two legendary freedom fighters-Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR shared welcome notes for Devgn and posted pictures of the three of them.

“Welcome to the sets of #RRR @ajaydevgn sir! I love your work, but a bigger fan of your personality. It’s a pleasure having you on the sets of @rrrmovie,” the Magadheera actor’s post read.

In the picture, alongside the post, the three leading men are seen in all smiles posing for the cameras in sunglasses.

Jr NTR also shared a picture of the three actors including the director, SS Rajamouli, and wrote, “Delighted to welcome you to the world of #RRR dear @ajaydevgn sir.”

Ajay Devgn joined the sets of the film earlier in January.

Alia Bhatt will also be seen in RRR, the film will also mark her South Indian cinema debut.

Hollywood actors like Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Alison Doody will also feature in the upcoming film.

Helmed by Baahubali director, Rajamouli, and produced by D. V. V. Danayya, RRR will now release in October 2020.

Earlier, it was slated to release on 30 July 2020.