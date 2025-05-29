Zamaana Lage: First song from ‘Metro… In Dino’ captures urban heartbreak

The wait is finally over! The first song from Anurag Basu’s upcoming film ‘Metro… In Dino’ is out now, and it’s giving major feels. Titled ‘Zamaana Lage’, the track is a soulful exploration of love and city life, voiced beautifully by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh.

Let’s be honest—when you hear the names ‘Arijit’ and ‘Pritam’ together, you already know the song is going to hit hard. Add Anurag Basu to the mix and you’ve got a trifecta of cinematic, emotional storytelling through music.

Advertisement

The song is penned by poets Qaisar Ul Jafri and Sandeep Shrivastava and composed by the ever-versatile Pritam.

Advertisement

And yes, it’s just as heartfelt as you’d expect from the man who gave us the ‘Life in a… Metro’ album.

Now for the interesting bit: ‘Zamaana Lage’ isn’t your typical love ballad. Pritam and the lyricists are bringing something unique to the table. This song is a reimagined ghazal, dressed up in modern sounds.

It’s poetic, raw, and deeply human—but also fresh, pop-infused, and built for the urban heartbeat.

In Pritam’s words, the aim was to make the ghazal feel alive, current, and emotionally resonant, without locking it into traditional musical frames. It’s ghazal meets Gen Z—and it works.

Visually, the teaser of the song offers glimpses of a stellar ensemble cast. We’re talking about names like Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Saswata Chatterjee—yes, a dream team of talent, all coming together under one film.

‘Metro… In Dino’ is being positioned as the final installment in Anurag Basu’s trilogy of interlinked stories—following the iconic ‘Life in a… Metro’ and the quirky, dark comedy ‘Ludo’.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film seems to promise a layered narrative. It is full of emotion, music, and a slice of modern India.