Jackie Shroff wants you to make every day Earth Day!

On Earth Day, Jackie Shroff—affectionately known as “Jaggu Dada”—served up some heartfelt wisdom. The beloved actor took to social media (yes, he’s active on X, formerly known as Twitter) and dropped a soul-stirring video that felt like a gentle reminder from nature’s guardian himself.

Set against sweeping shots of green landscapes, the video delivered a powerful message: let’s not just ‘talk’ about saving the planet—let’s actually do something.

With lines like “Let us become the winds of change” and “We owe it to our children,” Jackie made it clear that every small action matters.

From fighting pollution to ditching wasteful habits, his call was all about becoming better stewards of Earth—not just on April 22, but every single day.

The video resonated with many online, especially since Earth Day itself has grown into a global movement. What started in 1970 is now observed by over a billion people in 193+ countries, coordinated by Earthday.org.

But that’s not the only thing Jackie’s celebrating this year. Rewind to January, and the actor marked 36 years of the cult classic ‘Ram Lakhan’—the action-packed musical that has aged like fine wine. Starring alongside Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Dimple Kapadia, Jackie played the upright cop Ram, whose quiet strength and intense screen presence still have fans swooning.

Reflecting on the milestone, Jackie shared, “It’s spectacular to think ‘Ram Lakhan’ has completed 36 years. Working with that powerhouse cast under Subhash Ghai’s direction was unforgettable. The bond we built on set still holds strong today.”