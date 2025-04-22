Logo

Logo

# Bollywood

Jackie Shroff wants you to make every day Earth Day!

From fighting pollution to ditching wasteful habits, his call was all about becoming better stewards of Earth—not just on April 22, but every single day.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 22, 2025 5:38 pm

Jackie Shroff wants you to make every day Earth Day!

Image Source: Instagram

On Earth Day, Jackie Shroff—affectionately known as “Jaggu Dada”—served up some heartfelt wisdom. The beloved actor took to social media (yes, he’s active on X, formerly known as Twitter) and dropped a soul-stirring video that felt like a gentle reminder from nature’s guardian himself.

Set against sweeping shots of green landscapes, the video delivered a powerful message: let’s not just ‘talk’ about saving the planet—let’s actually do something.

Advertisement

With lines like “Let us become the winds of change” and “We owe it to our children,” Jackie made it clear that every small action matters.

Advertisement

From fighting pollution to ditching wasteful habits, his call was all about becoming better stewards of Earth—not just on April 22, but every single day.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan gets a ‘safe’ house in Qatar months after stabbing incident

The video resonated with many online, especially since Earth Day itself has grown into a global movement. What started in 1970 is now observed by over a billion people in 193+ countries, coordinated by Earthday.org.

But that’s not the only thing Jackie’s celebrating this year. Rewind to January, and the actor marked 36 years of the cult classic ‘Ram Lakhan’—the action-packed musical that has aged like fine wine. Starring alongside Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Dimple Kapadia, Jackie played the upright cop Ram, whose quiet strength and intense screen presence still have fans swooning.

Reflecting on the milestone, Jackie shared, “It’s spectacular to think ‘Ram Lakhan’ has completed 36 years. Working with that powerhouse cast under Subhash Ghai’s direction was unforgettable. The bond we built on set still holds strong today.”

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

MP CM calls for protection of Mother Earth on Earth Day

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state on the occasion of ‘Earth Day’ to actively participate in environmental conservation, saying, "This day reminds us of our duties towards the Earth and provides an opportunity to commit to maintaining environmental balance."

# Opinion

Earth Day through redemptive metaphors

Rabindranath Tagore owes his conscience, consciousness and disillusionment to none but mother earth in the poem ‘Prithibi’, written on 16 October 1935. Around 1910, Tagore is writing the Santiniketan series of essays, and there, too, he underlines how he sees no distinction between his own self and the larger nonhuman around.