Rohit Basfore, ‘Family Man 3’ star, dies in waterfall accident: Manoj Bajpayee mourns loss

Manoj Bajpayee, the National Award-winning actor, expressed his sorrow over the tragic death of his ‘Family Man 3’ co-star Rohit Basfore, who was found dead near the Garbhanga Waterfalls in Guwahati on Sunday.

Bajpayee took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share his heartfelt condolences, writing, “May God bless your soul with peace Rohit Basfore!! Gone too soon! Our condolences to the family!! Om shanti.”

— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 29, 2025

Basfore, who had appeared alongside Bajpayee in the popular spy thriller ‘The Family Man’, reportedly died after drowning.

While the police are awaiting a post-mortem report to confirm the exact cause of death, Basfore’s family has raised concerns about potential foul play.

The incident occurred around 2 pm, when Basfore, along with nine colleagues, had gone for a picnic. According to reports, the actor fell into the waterfall while at the site. The Rani Police Outpost has indicated that, initially, it appears Basfore accidentally slipped into the waterfall.

No foul play has been suspected so far, though investigations are ongoing, and his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

‘The Family Man’ is a gripping action thriller created by Raj & DK, featuring Bajpayee in the role of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man balancing his life as an intelligence officer for a secret division within India’s National Investigation Agency.

The show’s success has made it a fan favorite, and the second season of the series, which aired in 2021, left audiences eagerly anticipating the next chapter. Season 3, which revolves against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, will take viewers through Northeast India, with additional settings in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi.

It is also likely to introduce a Chinese antagonist. Filming for this much-anticipated season began in May 2024.

Aside from his work in ‘The Family Man’, Bajpayee continues to impress audiences with his diverse roles. He most recently appeared in ‘Despatch’, a crime drama directed by Kanu Behl. In this film, Bajpayee plays the role of a veteran crime journalist, Joy, who battles his own sense of irrelevance.

The film explores his investigation into Mumbai’s criminal underworld, as he seeks to uncover dark secrets while also seeking personal redemption.