Robert Pattinson addresses claims that ‘Twilight’ ruined the Vampire genre

Despite giving multiple hits like ‘Batman,’ Robert Pattinson still finds himself between the ‘Twilight’ debate. Despite it being years since the films released, people make sure to express their hate over the film franchise. The actor still comes across people who express their disappointment over his role as Edward Cullen. While he has addressed the claims of the film series ruining the Vampire genre multiple times, he has opened up on it once again.

Speaking to GQ Spain, Robert Pattinson shared that he finds it amusing that people are still not over it. “I love that people keep telling me, ‘Man, ‘Twilight’ ruined the vampire genre. Are you still stuck on that s**t? How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It’s crazy.”

He also revealed that he had a very serious approach to the film and he wanted to make it “as arty as possible.” The actor also added, “My team sat me down and said, ‘Okay, so whatever you’re doing right now, after lunch just do the opposite, or you’ll be fired by the end of the day.’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ And so that was the only thing that got me to sort of smile a little bit.”

For the unversed, ‘Twilight’ released in 2008. It made Pattinson and his co-star Kristen Stewart into household names overnight. Pattinson essayed the role of the blood-thirsty vampire, Edward Cullen while Stewert played Bella Swan.

Meanwhile, this is not the first instance of Pattinson talking about the film series which got him both hate and fame. In a 2019 interview with Variety, he reflected on how divisive the films were. “The people who don’t like it are generally people who haven’t seen it, and they’re like all judgmental and stuff, and cynical people. But I think I am a judgmental and cynical person who would just mindlessly hate it without ever having seen anything.”

He also revealed that he found the franchise’s storyline unusual. “I mean, it’s a weird story, ‘Twilight’. It’s strange how people responded. They are very romantic, but at the same time, it’s not like ‘The Notebook’ romantic. The Notebook’ is very, very sweet and heart-breaking and stuff. ‘Twilight’ is about this guy who finds the one girl he wants to be with, and also wants to eat her. Well not eat her, drink her blood, whatever.”

Moving ahead, Pattinson is gearing up for the release of the Bong Joon-ho directorial, ‘Mickey 17.’ The title also features Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Steven Yeun, among others. Moreover, he is also a part of Christopher Nolan’s ensemble project ‘Odyssey’ alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and others.