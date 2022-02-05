Riteish and Genelia to star in Bollywood comedy-drama ‘Mister Mummy’

Bollywood star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are playing the lead in a new film titled Mister Mummy. The comedy-drama tells the story of a grumpy man, played by Riteish, inexplicably getting pregnant.

The comedy-drama is directed by Bunty Aur Babli director Shaad Ali and backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Krishna Kumar, Ali, and Siva Ananth.

Mister Mummy revolves around the story of a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children but destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts on a mad, bumpy ride of comedy, drama, expect the unexpected from this labor of love, read the official synopsis of the movie shared by the makers.

Taking to Instagram, Riteish Deshmukh, shared the news about the new movie along with a series of posters, in which he flaunted a baby bump.

“A comedy-drama is here to knock your doors with good news, welcoming the laughter soon #MisterMummy @geneliad #ShaadAli @tseries.official @tseriesfilms #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @hecticcinema @siva_ananth @shivchanana,” he captioned the post.

Genelia D’Souza also shared the same posters and wrote, “A twisted laughter ride and story like never seen before. Get ready to laugh your heart out and till your stomach hurts #MisterMummy.”

The film marks the reunion of Riteish and Genelia on screen after a decade. They were last seen together in the 2012 release, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.