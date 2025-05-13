Pankaj Tripathi: “Life has come full circle” as he shoots in Bihar after 20 years

Pankaj Tripathi with journey in Hindi cinema has come full circle, and he’s ready to bring his roots to the big screen in a way that’s truly special, and for the first time in over two decades, the celebrated actor is shooting a film in his home state of Bihar.

In a heartfelt statement, Pankaj shared his excitement about this personal milestone. “It’s hard to put into words what this moment means to me,” he said. “I started my journey as a performer on the dusty streets of a small village in Bihar, doing theatre and ‘nukkad nataks’ (street plays), never imagining that one day, I’d return to these very lanes with a film crew.”

Advertisement

For those who follow Pankaj Tripathi, it’s clear that his connection to Bihar runs deep. Yet, in over 20 years in the industry, this is his first time shooting a film in the state. The fact that Hindi cinema rarely ventures to Bihar only adds to the emotional weight of the experience.

Advertisement

“The last Hindi film I remember shooting in Bihar was Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Shool’ in 2003. It’s been a long time, and it feels like this moment is long overdue,” Pankaj added.

The film, which remains untitled, is directed by Amit Rai, known for his work on ‘OMG 2’. The project brings together two storytellers with shared roots in Bihar, and it’s supported by Bihar Film Niga.

With an ensemble cast that includes Pawan Malhotra, Rajesh Kumar, and other talented local actors, the film promises a deep connection to the land and its culture.

Over the course of a 35-day shooting schedule, the team will capture scenes in real locations throughout Bihar, giving the story an authentic, grounded feel.

What makes this film even more significant for Pankaj is the connection to his past and the emotional resonance of working in his homeland.

“There’s a different kind of magic in working on a story that’s rooted in your soil,” Pankaj reflected. “I feel a deeper responsibility and an emotional connection to every scene, every location, every face I see here.”

The collaboration with director Amit Rai, a fellow Bihari, adds another layer of personal significance. “Amit and I understand the nuances, the language, and the spirit of the land. We both know what it means to be from Bihar, and that will definitely reflect on screen,” Pankaj said, emphasizing the authenticity that will shine through in the film.

Beyond the professional excitement, Pankaj sees this film as a tribute to the place that shaped him into the actor and person he is today. “This film is more than just another project; it’s a heartfelt tribute to the place that made me who I am,” he shared.