Rishab Shetty, Pragathi, Jr NTR visit Keshavanatheshwara temple

In a heartwarming display of devotion and camaraderie, renowned actor Rishab Shetty, known for his stellar performance in the blockbuster “Kantara,” recently visited the Keshavanatheshwara Temple in Moodagallu. Accompanying him were notable personalities including Jr. NTR, his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, acclaimed filmmaker Prashanth Neel, and his spouse Likitha.

Rishab Shetty, who has captivated audiences with his dynamic roles and recently clinched the National Award for his role in “Kantara,” took to social media to share moments from this spiritual journey. In a video posted on Instagram, Rishab is seen entering the temple alongside his wife Pragathi Shetty and the celebrity couple friends. His post was adorned with a caption expressing his gratitude for the divine experience:

“ಮೂಡುಗಲ್ಲು ಕೇಶವನಾಥೇಶ್ವರನ ದರ್ಶನ ಪಡೆದಾಗ.. A blessed journey to Keshavanatheshwara Temple Moodagallu ++ @jrntr #PrashanthNeel @likithareddyneel @pragathirishabshetty”

The visit to the ancient temple was not just a personal pilgrimage but also a chance for the group to bond and seek blessings together. The Keshavanatheshwara Temple, known for its serene atmosphere and spiritual significance, provided a perfect backdrop for this gathering of stars.

Currently, Rishab Shetty is focused on his upcoming project, “Kantara Chapter 1,” which is generating significant buzz. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this cinematic journey. In addition to his work on “Kantara,” Shetty is also exploring new opportunities, including a potential collaboration with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker.

The visit to the temple highlighted the balance Shetty maintains between his successful career and personal life. It shows his deep-rooted belief in spirituality, a theme that resonates with many of his fans.

Fans and followers are sure to keep an eye on his upcoming projects and endeavors as he continues to make a mark both on and off the screen.