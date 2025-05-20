Rihanna turns heads at Cannes red carpet while expecting baby no. 3

Rihanna totally wowed everyone at the Cannes Film Festival with a breathtaking appearance that had all eyes on her.

Showing off her beautiful baby bump, the superstar glided down the red carpet in a stunning sky-blue gown that perfectly highlighted her glowing, expectant mom vibe.

She was there to support her partner, A\$AP Rocky, who stars in Spike Lee’s highly anticipated film ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ alongside Hollywood legend Denzel Washington.

Cannes wasn’t just any casual outing—Rihanna and Rocky are gearing up to welcome their third child together, a sweet secret they officially shared with the world earlier this year at the 2025 Met Gala. The couple already shares two adorable boys: RZA, who’s 3, and little Riot, just 20 months old.

Clearly, family is at the center of their universe right now, but that didn’t stop Rihanna from bringing major glam to the French Riviera!

Meanwhile, A\$AP Rocky has been riding a high wave himself. Besides starring in Spike Lee’s remake of the classic Japanese thriller ‘High and Low’ (now ‘Highest 2 Lowest’), Rocky recently dropped a new track for the upcoming ‘Smurfs’ movie, where Rihanna also lends her voice as Smurfette.

Talk about a power couple on fire! Rocky even joked to ‘Variety’ about how both their projects are hitting screens in the same year.

“Shout-outs to us, we’ve been working,” he said with a proud grin.

The film itself has everyone buzzing. Directed by the legendary Spike Lee, ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ takes the 1963 Akira Kurosawa classic and reimagines it in modern-day New York.

Alongside Rocky and Denzel Washington, the cast features Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, and even rapper Ice Spice making her film debut.

Quite the star-studded lineup!

Rocky got candid about what it was like acting opposite Denzel Washington—a true icon in the industry.

“It was like a dream come true,” he told ‘Variety’, admitting how tough it was to keep his cool around such greatness. “No matter how successful I get, I’m always going to be a fan and a student of certain people. I had to hold my composure from fangirling every second. It’s Denzel, man!”