Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal: A story of Friendship, Love and Marriage

The Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are entering the holy bond of marriage. The ceremony will take place from 30th September 2022 to 7th October 2022.

The most awaited Richa-Ali wedding is trending on social media as from the wedding invitation to reception venues everything is immensely unique in every way.

Love Story

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the set of their 2012 film, Fukrey. The actors were playing roles that were completely in contrast to each other, yet they bonded off-screen and became fast friends.

The friendship lasted approximately five years until the rumors of their dating made the headlines in 2017. The couple kept their love-life private for many years and made careers their priority.

After a decade of knowing, bonding, understanding and growing with each other, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are finally ready to tie the knot in a style, as unique as them.

Wedding Invitation

Wedding card in the shape of match box is a never-seen-before concept.

The ceremony has already begun in Delhi from Friday with a short voice note shared by the couple on their Instagram handle.

Here are few dreamy pictures form Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding ceremonies, shared by the couple on their Instagram.

