Rhea Chakraborty launches clothing brand with brother Showik

Rhea Chakraborty is stepping into a new chapter of her life with the launch of her own clothing brand, aptly named ‘Chapter 2’. The actress, known for her diverse career and recent podcast debut, is now making headlines with this exciting venture.

Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, have teamed up to introduce ‘Chapter 2’, a brand that promises to offer a unique blend of style and personality. To announce the launch, Rhea shared a vibrant post on social media featuring herself and Showik in eye-catching black t-shirts. The photo was accompanied by a playful caption: “NOT LIKE US #chapter2 @showikk @chapter2drip”

Fans are buzzing with excitement as Rhea’s new brand appears to reflect her personal flair and creative vision. Known for her reflective messages and distinctive style, Rhea’s clothing line is expected to resonate well with those who appreciate both fashion and thought-provoking designs.

Rhea Chakraborty’s career began on television in 2009, where she gained attention as the first runner-up on MTV India’s ‘TVS Scooty Teen Diva’. Her charisma led her to become a popular VJ at MTV Delhi, where she hosted various shows such as ‘Pepsi MTV Wassup’ and ‘TicTac College Beat’.

Transitioning into film, Rhea made her debut with the Telugu movie ‘Tuneega Tuneega’ in 2012 and continued her journey in Bollywood with ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’ in 2013. She has since appeared in several films, including ‘Sonali Cable’ (2014), ‘Bank Chor’ (2017), and ‘Jalebi’ (2018). Her versatility on screen has kept her in the spotlight, and in 2020, she was one of The Times of India’s “Most Desirable Women”.

In 2023, Rhea took on a new role as a gang leader on MTV’s ‘Roadies’, where she not only participated but also led her team to victory, further showcasing her dynamic skills.

With ‘Chapter 2’, Rhea is now channeling her creativity into fashion, offering fans a new way to connect with her through stylish and meaningful apparel. As she continues to evolve and explore new ventures, her journey promises to be as engaging as ever.