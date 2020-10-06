A special court has extended the judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others in drug-related charges linked to the death probe of actor Sushant Singh Rajput till October 20.

Rhea and her brother Showick Chakraborty who have been in jail for nearly a month were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for procuring and financing drugs for actor Rajput on his instructions.

Rhea Chakraborty, the girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, was arrested on September 9 by the anti-drug agency who called her “an active member of a drugs syndicate”.

The special court in Mumbai had earlier rejected the bail pleas of the actor and her brother on the grounds that the actor may alert others if released on bail and that might lead to ‘contamination of evidence’.

The actor and her brother had approached the Bombay High Court to seek bail and the high court has reserved its order on their petitions.

However, actor Chakraborty has maintained that she is innocent.

The drug related probe by the NCB is on the basis of WhatsApp chats relating to drugs. In this probe the agency has questioned Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others in this case.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Apart from NCB, Rajput’s death case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).