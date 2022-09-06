Levison Wood embarks on a new journey along borders with Ash Bhardwaj

Former British army officer and explorer Levison Wood is set to embark on a first-of-its-kind journey along the India-Pakistan border with travel writer Ash Bhardwaj for Discovery+’s upcoming docu-series ‘Expedition Borderlands with Levison Wood and Ash Bhardwaj’.

The four-part docu-series set to premiere on September 8 on Discovery+, will feature the renowned explorer Levison Wood taking viewers through an expedition of a 2500 km journey with friend Ash Bhardwaj along India- the Pakistan border, visiting volatile places. Navigating across a route that has never been captured before on camera, the duo will delve into the lives of the ones living along the borders as they’ll quest on remote locations like Tyakshi, Turtuk, Nubra Valley, Dras, Kargil, Teetwal, Gurez in India and Lahore, Peshawar, Khyber Pass, Nowshera, Taxila, Skardu, Khaplu in Pakistan.

Through this journey, they’ll be sharing insights from the rich culture and traditions of the lands of both India and Pakistan.

Taking about the adventure drive, Levison Wood said, “Ash and I were lucky enough to experience the incredible food and culture and hear plenty of fascinating stories in both India and Pakistan. I couldn’t think of anyone I would rather have done this journey with than Ash. It was interesting to see the countries from his perspective – and we had a lot of laughs along the way! The best part of this trip was seeing what unites the two countries in this border region. Our journey helped us to try and understand the people who have so much in common yet are so divided. This journey was unforgettable. We ended up in some difficult situations, learned a lot about these fascinating countries, and had many heartfelt moments along the way.”

Travel writer and explorer Ash Bharadwaj was fascinated and thrilled by the experience he gained. The explorer shared, “Lev and I have been traveling together for over a decade, but this journey was particularly special. Being able to walk in the footsteps of my ancestors made me feel vividly connected to my heritage – not just in Punjab, but on the Pakistani side of the border, too. The geography along the border is truly remarkable, but what really captured my heart was the people we met along the way. As well as the amazing sights, sounds, and foods of the journey, we met some incredible characters – mostly through taking part in unexpected activities.”

The duo will be seen trekking through the snow-capped mountains of the Gurez valley in Kashmir, engaging in local sports like Horse Polo or a quick game of cricket at Teetwal, and countless more in the course of their journey. From following cultural traditions to relishing local food delicacies, their quest will explore the unknown stories along the borders. The series will be streaming only on Discovery+ from September 8.