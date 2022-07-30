Remo D’Souza pays off ‘DID Super Moms’ contestant Varsha’s loan

Bollywood choreographer and “DID Super Moms” judge Remo D’Souza came forward to help a contestant on the show by paying off her loans.

Varsha Bumra grabbed everyone’s attention with her dance moves on the song “Le Gayi”. But even after receiving positive responses from the judges, Varsha seemed unhappy. When veteran actress and judge Bhagyashree asked her why, she revealed that some money lenders, from whom she had borrowed money years ago to meet her family expenses, have been hounding them ever since she has joined the show, which has been affecting her rehearsals and performances.

On hearing this, Remo decided to support her by paying off her loan.

Remo said: “I would like to inform people watching the show that the contestants don’t get any salary to perform in this show, they are here to showcase their talent. Having said that, I am sure that after ‘DID Super Moms’, Varsha will earn enough money to help her family. But at the moment, we are not paying her to perform.”

“So, no one should think they are getting money from the show. Seeing her situation, I would really love to help Varsha by paying off her loan so that she can completely focus on her rehearsals and not get distracted by any money lenders.”

“I would also like to request people to let her focus on the competition now because I am clearing off all her debts and no one should trouble her going forward,” he said.

“DID Super Moms”, judged by Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree, and Urmila Matondkar, airs on Zee TV.