Remembering one of Indian cinema’s finest performances on Balraj Sahni’s death anniversary

The great Balraj Sahni died a day after he finished his dubbing for M S Sathyu’s Garam Hawa. He didn’t live long enough to see his performance being recognised as a milestone.

Hard to believe, the first version of the script was rejected by the NFDC. That’s when Kafi Azmi and Shama Zaidi were brought in.

The protagonist in the original unpublished Urdu story by Ismat Chugtai was a station master. Co-writers Kaifi Azmi and Shama Zaidi changed him into a shoe manufacturer.

Balraj Sahni was not sure he would be able to carry off the role of a Muslim patriarch. It was Shaukat Azmi who convinced him to go for it. Balraj Saab’s daughter’s childhood sweetheart Kazim was played by actress Farah and Tabu’s father Jamal Hashmi.

Geeta Siddharth who played Balraj Sahni’s darling daughter later went on to star as Shabana Azmi’s best friend in Mahesh Bhatt’s Arth.

Garam Hawa was Farouq Shaikh’s film debut. Farouq was studying to be a lawyer. He rebelled against his parent’s wishes to become an actor. Farouq was given a princely remuneration of 11,00 rupees.

There was outrage over the Muslim girl Ameena making love in a boat with her suitor. But Sathyu Saab stuck to his guns and insisted that the sequence was important to establish her disappointment after her betrayal and subsequent suicide.

Due to budget constraints, the entire dialogue of the actors was recorded on an audio tape which got waylaid. All the actors had to dub by reading out from the dialogue sheets.

Mirza’s relationship with daughter and younger son was modelled on Kaifi Azmi’s own relationship with his children Shabana and Baba Azmi.

The scenes between the siblings played by Geeta Siddharth and Farouq Shaikh were inspired by Shabana Azmi’s relationship with her brother Baba Azmi.

The voice of Balraj Sahni’s old mother was dubbed by actress Dina Pathak.

In an interview, the late Shaukat Azmi spoke on Balraj Sahni and Garam Hawa. “I vividly remember the shooting of Garam Hawa. In theatre for IPTA I had played many lead roles with Balraj Sahni. This role of his supportive wife was not difficult for me at all. Even today if you tell me to do a scene I can do it in a jiffy. The dialogues by my husband (Kaifi Azmi) were very natural.”

Shaukatji revealed that Balraj Sahni was hesitant about doing the role. “He asked me, ‘Kya main yeh role kar sakta hoon, Shaukat Appa?’I assured him that only he could pull it off, that he was a better actor than me. It was because I convinced him that he did the role. To prepare for the part Balraj Sahni had gone and stayed with a family in Bhiwandi, an area populated by Muslims.”

Balraj Sahni and Shaukat Azmi dubbed for Garam Hawa without the dialogue sheets in their hands.

Recalled Shaukatji, “If I tell you how we did the dubbing you’d probably laugh in amazement. Balraj and I had to dub without sound on screen. And the tape containing the dialogue was lost. So we had to relive the emotions through our imagination. We had no audio reference for the dubbing.”

Being from a theatre background, for the first time Shaukat ji felt they were working in a movie where the dialogues seemed to be like real life. “We were all from the Indian People’s Theatre Association(IPTA) and we had no money. But being from a theatre background we were all used to roughing it out. My nephew Ishan Arya was the cameraman. We all believed in the film. We knew we were working on something extraordinary. The scene where the old lady wants to return to her ancestral home is from my own life. When my father left his ancestral home, a distant relative took over the house. My grandmother felt it was unjust to evict her from her own home where she had come as a bride. When she was on her deathbed she told her son, my father, that unless she returned to the ancestral home she couldn’t die. My father took his mother in his arms and carried her to the ancestral home. I had related this incident to Kaifi and he included it in the film so beautifully.”