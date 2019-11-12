The franchise’s first animated film is all set to bring Scooby-Doo and the gang on the big screen for another adventure.

Efron will voice character of Fred, Amanda Seyfried voices Daphne, Gina Rodriguez voices Velma, Will Forte voices Shaggy, and longtime Scooby voice actor Frank Welker returns to voice the ever-popular character for the movie.

The film Scoob! reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc.

On Monday, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the poster and the release date of the animated series Scoob.

Alongside, the poster, he wrote, “Featuring characters from the #ScoobyDoo franchise… First full-length animated #ScoobyDoo adventure with never-told-before stories… #Scoob to release in #India on 15 May 2020 (Sic).”

Directed by Tony Cervone, the voice cast of the film will also include Kiersey Clemons, Jason Isaacs, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan and Mark Wahlberg.

The film will be distributed in India by Warner Bros. Pictures and is slated to release on May 15.