Rashmika Mandanna says ‘Have a great feeling’ after watching Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ promo

Actress Rashmika Mandanna said “Have a great feeling about this one” after watching the recently released promo of rumored beau Vijay Deverakonda’s “Kingdom”.

Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, the ‘Animal’ actress wrote, “This is All the bestest to the whole team! Have a greaaaaaatttt feeling about this one July 31st is going to be a big celebration!”

The makers of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial recently announced the new release date of the much-discussed drama. VD’s next will be reaching the cinema halls on July 31st this year.

Announcing the release date on his official Instagram handle, Vijay wrote, “#KINGDOM July 31st. Worldwide. Let our Destinies unfold. A @gowtam19 story that unfolds like a novel to @anirudhofficial’s genius score.”

The announcement promo started with VD in a police uniform. Next, he was seen fighting his own battle. The preview further has the ‘Ligar’ actor performing some high-intense action sequences directed by three stunt choreographers – Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, and Real Satish.

This is the third release date foe ‘Kingdom” as the drama has already been postponed twice. Initially slated to reach the cinema halls on May 30, the release was later rescheduled to July 4.

According to the makers, the project was delayed because of the India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Presented by Srikara Studios, “Kingdom” also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in pivotal roles, along with others.

Jointly produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas, the drama has Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer, with editing performed by Navin Nooli.

The speculations of Vijay and Rashmika being in a relationship have been doing rounds since a long time, however, these two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.