Rashmika Mandanna reveals ‘the things I love’

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has decided to challenge herself with a fun Instagram series, ‘No one can stop me from doing the things I love’.

The clip shared by the ‘Animal’ actress features her relishing what seems to be a mango pudding. Her expressions while eating are proof how much she enjoyed it. The diva looked as chic as ever in a black tank top with blue denim as she treated her sweet tooth.

Advertisement

“No one can stop me from doing the things I loooooooveeeee! Part – 1!”, Rashmika captioned the post.

Advertisement

It would be exciting to find out what other things Rashmika loves to do.

Earlier today, the makers of Rashmika and Salman Khan starrer “Sikandar” unveiled the latest dance number from the drama, “Sikandar Naache”.

Salman took to his IG, and shared the music video of the song, along with the caption, “#SikandarNaache Out Now”.

While Salman won hearts with his signature style and dance moves, Rashmika added grace to the energetic number.

The peppy track has been choreographed by Ahmed Khan. “Sikandar Naache” is composed by Siddhant Miishhraa, while Sameer has provided the lyrics for the track.

Amit Mishra, Akasa, and Siddhant Miishhraa have lent their voices to the song.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, “Sikandar” has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. With Salman and Rashmika as the lead pair, the highly-awaited drama also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

“Sikandar” marks the reunion of Salman with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after the 2014 blockbuster, “Kick”.

The movie is expected to hit the cinema halls on March 31, on Eid al-Fitr.

In addition to “Sikandar”, Rashmika has also been roped in as the leading lady for Ayushmann Khurrana-led “Thama”.

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar of ‘Munjya’ fame, “Thama” revolves around a relentless historian who delves into ancient texts, unraveling chilling truths about local vampire legends, as supernatural forces awaken. This quest not only unearths history but also ignites a battle for the town’s very soul.