Rashmika Mandanna on her fearless film choices: “I just want to tell good stories”

Rashmika Mandanna is not boxing herself in. From Telugu blockbusters to Hindi biggies, and Tamil ventures to Kannada charmers, the actor has been hopping across industries, yes, but with purpose. She’s not just collecting languages or roles; she’s chasing stories that speak to her.

In a recent conversation, Rashmika opened up about how she picks her films, and her clarity is refreshing.

“Every industry has a different style of working, but I don’t approach a film based on where it’s being made,” she explained. “I treat each film as its own universe. Sometimes, I’m drawn to a character and its arc. Other times, it’s the entire story that compels me.”

A case in point? Her upcoming period drama ‘Chhaava’, which revolves around the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. While the spotlight is undoubtedly on the Maratha warrior king, Rashmika says she was instantly moved by the role of Yesubai.

“It’s not my film in the traditional sense. But Yesubai is such a nuanced, beautiful character. I just had to be part of it,” she said.

That balance between ensemble epics and deeply personal narratives is exactly what drives Rashmika’s choices. She’s just as invested in ‘The Girlfriend’, her upcoming film that revolves around a female protagonist.

“This story is completely about the girl. It’s intense, layered, and all heart. I don’t want to be stuck doing just one kind of role. I want to explore, experiment, and evolve,” she added.

It’s a bold outlook, especially in an industry that often tries to mould actors into fixed templates. But Rashmika isn’t having any of it. Her career graph shows that she’s willing to take risks, and her filmography already reflects a range many veterans take years to build.

What’s also striking is how grounded she is in her storytelling instinct. She’s not chasing stardom blindly. Instead, she’s tuning into the core of a script, what it says, who it impacts, and whether it adds anything new to her journey.

And that’s perhaps why Rashmika Mandanna feels like a breath of fresh air in today’s cinematic landscape.