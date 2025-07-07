Amid 8-hour shift debate, Rashmika Mandanna says some don’t sleep for days

The debate around work hours on Bollywood film sets is gaining momentum, and now, Rashmika Mandanna has added her voice to the conversation.

Amid growing discussions about fair treatment and humane work schedules in the film industry, Rashmika, who starred in ‘Animal’ (2023) and is going to return for its sequel ‘Animal Park’, shared her perspective in a candid conversation with Mojo Story.

The controversy erupted after Deepika Padukone reportedly exited ‘Spirit’, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming project with Prabhas. While the official reason was never out, speculation suggests that Padukone’s request for an 8-hour workday, especially as a new mother, may have turned down.

The move reignited conversations about how demanding film schedules can be, and whether those demands should change.

Rashmika, who has previously worked with Vanga on ‘Animal’, acknowledged that the issue is complex and personal.

“Today, when the debate is going on, I know a lot of people have opinions about it, and rightly so,” she said. “But it’s fair that you go and tell your director, ‘Okay, this is the timeframe I want to work in. Can we do this?’”

She made it clear that while actors should ask for flexibility, the reality on many sets is far more gruelling. “There are much worse scenarios happening where you are working 2 to 3 days without going home, without even having a little nap,” she revealed, giving a glimpse into the extreme schedules that some actors and crew endure.

Rashmika also offered a comparison between film industries. In the South, she said, the standard shift runs from 9 am to 6 pm, similar to a regular office job.

In contrast, her experience in Hindi cinema has involved 12-hour days, stretching from 9 am to 9 pm.

“I’m open to both of these working hours because this is what my firm requires,” she explained, adding that she adjusts depending on the project and team she’s working with.