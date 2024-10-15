Rashmika Mandanna named cyber safety ambassador after deepfake incident

Rashmika Mandanna is now the National Ambassador for cyber safety, a move aimed at combating the growing threat of cybercrime in India.

This announcement comes after Mandanna herself became a victim of a deepfake video earlier this year, highlighting the misuse of technology and the urgent need for greater awareness around digital security.

The appointment was made by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In her statement, Rashmika Mandanna expressed her commitment to raising awareness about cyber safety, stating, “Cybercrime is a dangerous and pervasive threat that affects individuals, businesses, and communities worldwide.” Drawing from her own experiences, she emphasized the importance of collective action in addressing these issues, encouraging the public to safeguard their digital spaces.

As the new ambassador, Mandanna will lead a series of nationwide campaigns focused on educating people about various cybercrime threats. These include online fraud, cyberbullying, deepfake technology, and malicious AI-generated content. The actress aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the digital world safely.

Mandanna, who is one of South India’s highest-paid actresses, recently earned a spot on Forbes’ “30 Under 30”. She made her debut in the film industry with the Kannada romantic comedy “Kirik Party” in 2016. The actress gained widespread acclaim for her role in the blockbuster “Pushpa: The Rise” alongside Allu Arjun in 2021.

Following her successful run, she starred in “Animal,” opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which became her highest-grossing film to date. Fans are eagerly anticipating her upcoming projects, including “Pushpa: The Rule,” the sequel to “Pushpa”. She will also feature in historical epic “Chhaava,” featuring Vicky Kaushal, based on the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji.