Sharvari on gender in film: ‘It’s about the script, not male or female’

Actor Sharvari recently shared insights about her experiences in the film industry. From working behind the scenes as an assistant director to now taking on leading roles, she reflected on the highs and challenges of her journey. Her much-awaited upcoming film, ‘Alpha’, a Yash Raj Films spy thriller co-starring Alia Bhatt, is generating considerable buzz for its unique take on female-led action sequences.

In an interview with ANI, Sharvari spoke about her early career in the film industry, tracing her roots to her work behind the camera. “I began as an assistant director. My first project was ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’, and then I went on to assist on films like ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’,” she shared.

According to her, working behind the scenes provided invaluable experience. “That phase of learning was critical. It gave me a deep understanding of the filmmaking process, which shaped my career in front of the camera today.”

Advertisement

Her official debut as an actor came in 2021 with the crime-comedy ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, a Yash Raj Films production where she shared the screen with veterans like Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.

Reflecting on that moment, she credited YRF’s head, Aditya Chopra, for being a pivotal figure in her journey. “Adi sir has always been my mentor. Whenever I’m in doubt or need guidance, I turn to him for advice. He’s been instrumental in helping me navigate the industry.”

When asked about male dominance in Bollywood, a recurring topic in many discussions, Sharvari offered a refreshing perspective. “For me, it’s not about male or female. It’s about the film’s requirements and how the characters are written. What matters most is the script’s demands. When you focus on fulfilling the story’s vision, that’s when the audience truly connects,” she emphasized.

Sharvari’s excitement for her role in ‘Alpha’ is palpable, especially since it’s a project breaking traditional norms. Yash Raj Films, traditionally known for its male-driven action films, is now venturing into new territory with this female-led action thriller.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

“It’s a one-of-a-kind film within the Yash Raj spy universe, featuring two women in power-packed action roles. It’s incredibly exciting,” she said. Her co-star, Alia Bhatt, adds even more star power to the film.

The project, directed by Shiv Rawail, marks a significant departure from the male-centric action blockbusters that YRF has been known for, making it a bold step in redefining the genre. A teaser video released by the studio revealed the film’s motto: “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto… sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega… ALPHA!”

Since her debut in the Amazon Prime series ‘The Forgotten Army’ in 2020, Sharvari has continued to build her portfolio with critically acclaimed performances. Her recent work in films like ‘Munjya’ and ‘Vedaa’ has further established her as an actress to watch. In ‘Vedaa’, where she shared screen space with John Abraham, Sharvari demonstrated her versatility in action-packed roles.

For Sharvari, choosing roles goes beyond just chasing popular trends or audience reactions. “When a script speaks to me, that’s what matters. If I’m passionate about a project and excited to be part of it for several months, then I know it’s the right choice,” she said.